Zach Charbonnet News: Musters 14 total yards in win

Charbonnet rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for a five-yard loss in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Falcons.

Charbonnet actually out-snapped Kenneth Walker, who was dealing with an illness prior to the game. However, Walker finished with 93 total yards and two touchdowns while Charbonnet couldn't get much going on the ground or as a receiver. Walker has proved to be an effective receiver while also operating as the primary goal-line back, making Charbonnet tough to start in most fantasy formats.