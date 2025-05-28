Fantasy Hockey
Aaron Ekblad

Aaron Ekblad News: Gathers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Ekblad logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Ekblad finished the Eastern Conference Finals with a goal and four assists over five contests. The defenseman is up to 11 points, 27 shots on net, 38 hits, 17 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 13 playoff appearances. Ekblad will be a key part of the Panthers' defensive structure in all zones as they look to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years.

Aaron Ekblad
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
