Aatu Raty News: Finds twine in Sunday's loss

Raty scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and logged two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Raty has four goals over his last six games. He continues to play regularly in a bottom-six role while the Canucks deal with a heavily depleted position group at center. The 22-year-old could end up sticking in the lineup for the rest of the regular season, as the Canucks are teetering on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, which would give them no reason to bring their injured players back. Raty has six goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances at the NHL level this year.