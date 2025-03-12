Adam Boqvist Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Boqvist is reportedly dealing with an upper-body injury suffered against the Kings on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

There was no update regarding Boqvist's injury from the team Tuesday but it seems he suffered an upper-body injury. If the blueliner does need to miss any time, the Isles have several candidates that could step into the lineup, including Scott Perunovich, Scott Mayfield and Mike Reilly.