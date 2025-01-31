Adam Boqvist News: Claimed off waivers

Boqvist was claimed off waivers by the Islanders from Florida on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Boqvist has two goals, six points, six PIM, six hits and 10 blocks over 18 appearances with the Panthers in 2024-25. He might see time as a member of the Islanders' third pairing, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's primarily used as a depth option, which would lead to Boqvist being regularly sent to the press box.