Adam Boqvist News: Two helpers against former club

Boqvist notched two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Returning from an upper-body injury in time to face the team he spent the last three seasons with, Boqvist helped set up tallies by Pierre Engvall in the first period and Anders Lee in the second. Boqvist was pressed into service as a forward due to the absences of Mathew Barzal (knee) and Hudson Fasching (illness), but with the Islanders now completely healthy on the blue line, it's not clear if there will be room for Boqvist at his usual position. On the season, he's delivered four goals and 13 points in 31 appearances.