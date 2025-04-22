Adam Gaudette News: Nabs first NHL playoff goal in loss

Gaudette scored the game-tying goal to force overtime in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Gaudette deflected a point shot past Anthony Stolarz at 14:47 of the third after a rare Leafs giveaway. It was his first playoff goal and point (12 games). Gaudette has averaged just 8:08 of ice time this postseason after averaging 10:25 in 81 games this season. He's a bit player -- so, nice game, but he's not fantasy material.