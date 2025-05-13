Fantasy Hockey
Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Scores two goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:54am

Henrique scored two goals in the 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday.

Henrique found the back of the net for the first time in the series and stepped up when the team needed him the most, scoring the first two goals in what ended up being a low-scoring affair. Henrique has three goals and one assist in 10 postseason appearances while also adding 21 shots, 30 hits and 14 blocked shots.

