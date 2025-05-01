Fantasy Hockey
Adam Henrique News: Tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Henrique scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Henrique tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period with his first goal since April 13 versus the Jets. The center finished the first round of the playoffs with two points, 13 shots on net, 24 hits, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six appearances. Henrique continues to play in a third-line role, where he can add a little depth scoring and solid non-scoring production.

