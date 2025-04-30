Adam Lowry News: Fills empty cage

Lowry scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Lowry has two goals over five playoff games so far, and they've both been empty-netters. The 32-year-old center has added nine shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating. Lowry could be in line for more ice time if Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) is unable to play in Friday's Game 6.