Adam Lowry News: Fills empty cage
Lowry scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Lowry has two goals over five playoff games so far, and they've both been empty-netters. The 32-year-old center has added nine shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating. Lowry could be in line for more ice time if Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) is unable to play in Friday's Game 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now