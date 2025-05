Lowry scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Lowry has racked up four goals over nine playoff outings. His latest tally, his first of the second round, put the Jets up 3-0 in Game 2. The 32-year-old center has added 17 shots on net, 42 hits, five blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating this postseason, playing mainly in a middle-six role.