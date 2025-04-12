Adin Hill News: Faces light workload in win

Hill stopped 14 of 17 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

The Predators overcame a 3-1 deficit early in the third period, but the Golden Knights took the win with two goals over the last two minutes. Hill certainly wasn't at his best, but he did enough to earn his third straight win and his seventh victory in nine outings. He's now gone 12 games without allowing more than three goals -- he won't be dominant in every start, but he's rarely completely overwhelmed. Hill is at 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 50 appearances. The Golden Knights' last two regular-season games are a back-to-back set on the road, with stops in Calgary on Tuesday and in Vancouver on Wednesday.