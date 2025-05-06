Adin Hill News: Falters in series-opening loss

Hill stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

The Golden Knights stormed ahead 2-0 early in the first period, but the offense stalled out after that. It wasn't enough of a lead for Hill, who gave up three goals in the third period, including two in the final 3:02. Hill has largely struggled in the postseason despite his 4-3 record, allowing three or more goals in four of those seven games, but the Oilers' offense is deeper and more dangerous than what the Wild had to offer in the first round. Expect Hill to get the nod again in Game 2 on Thursday.