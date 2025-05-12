Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: First off ahead of Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Edmonton in Game 4.

Hill made 17 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers, ending his two-game losing skid. He has a 5-4 record with a 3.14 GAA and an .872 save percentage through nine appearances this postseason. Edmonton leads the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 4.33 goals per game.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now