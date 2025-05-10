Adin Hill News: Gets back in win column

Hill stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hill allowed two goals to Corey Perry in the first period and one more to Connor McDavid late in the third, but a last-second goal gave the Golden Knights their first win of the series. Hill is now 5-4 this postseason while adding a 3.14 GAA and an .872 save percentage over nine games. He's allowed 12 goals over three contests to begin the second round, but it'll be tough to tighten things up against such a strong offense. Look for Hill to start again Monday in Game 4.