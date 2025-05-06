Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill News: Getting start in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Hill will guard the home goal versus the Oilers in Game 1 on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's no surprise Hill continues to start in goal for the Golden Knights. He wasn't at his best in the first round versus the Wild, as he had a 2.83 GAA and an .880 save percentage over six games. The 28-year-old's numbers aren't all that likely to improve against a high-powered Edmonton offense, but Vegas' depth should help keep things close.

