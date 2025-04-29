Adin Hill News: Grabs overtime win

Hill stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Hill did enough to get his second win in a row, though he got a big assist from the Golden Knights' video crew to overturn a Wild go-ahead goal for being offside late in the third period. Hill is 3-2 this postseason, but he's allowed 15 goals over those five games. The 28-year-old will have a chance to close out the series in Minnesota on Thursday in Game 6.