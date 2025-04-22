Adin Hill News: Let down by defense

Hill surrendered four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Defensive miscues, especially in the first period, were the root cause of Hill's poor outing. This ended his four-game winning streak, and it was the first time he'd allowed four or more goals since giving up six to the Kings on March 9. Hill has allowed six goals on 36 shots over two playoff contests -- the Golden Knights have limited how many shots he's seeing, but they're having trouble answering the Wild's top line. The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday, and Hill will likely tend the twine in that contest.