Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Set to face Minnesota in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hill is expected to start on the road against Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday, per Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now.

Hill allowed four goals on just 16 shots en route to a 5-2 loss against the Wild in Game 2 on Tuesday, which evened the first-round series at 1-1. He had a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 outings during the 2024-25 regular season. Minnesota finished the regular season 25th in goals per game with 2.74.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
