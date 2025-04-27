Adin Hill News: Snags OT win to even series

Hill made 29 saves Saturday in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old didn't have much chance on any of the shots that beat him, all of which came from in close, and Hill was especially sharp in OT, turning aside 10 shots until Ivan Barbashev banged home the winner late in the first extra frame. Hill has allowed 13 goals on 89 shots (.854 save percentage) in the series so far, but the Knights will still have a chance to reclaim the lead in Game 5 back in Vegas on Tuesday.