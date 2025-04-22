Fantasy Hockey
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Starting in Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Hill will tend the home twine Tuesday against Minnesota in Game 2, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Over his last four appearances, including the regular season, Hill is 4-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The 28-year-old made 18 saves on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win in Game 1 -- Matt Boldy, who scored twice, was the only Wild player to put the puck past Hill in that contest. As long as Vegas' blue line remains healthy, Hill will remain a strong option between the pipes.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
