Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:53am

Hill will guard the road goal in Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

After stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1, Hill has allowed eight goals on 37 shots en route to two losses in his last two starts. Despite sitting 11th with 22.7 shots per game, Minnesota is tied for third with 4.00 goals per game this postseason.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now