Aiden Fink News: Dominating collegiate ranks

Fink currently leads the NCAA in points per game (1.46) after registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 28 games for Penn State.

Fink is currently third in goals behind Ryan Leonard (23) and Isaac Howard (22) while leading the Nittany Lions with 41 points -- well ahead of teammate Reese Laubach (25). A seventh-round draft selection, the 20-year-old winger will likely return to State College for at least another year before getting a crack at Nashville's roster.