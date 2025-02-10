Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aiden Fink headshot

Aiden Fink News: Dominating collegiate ranks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Fink currently leads the NCAA in points per game (1.46) after registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 28 games for Penn State.

Fink is currently third in goals behind Ryan Leonard (23) and Isaac Howard (22) while leading the Nittany Lions with 41 points -- well ahead of teammate Reese Laubach (25). A seventh-round draft selection, the 20-year-old winger will likely return to State College for at least another year before getting a crack at Nashville's roster.

Aiden Fink
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now