A.J. Greer News: Chips in with assist

Greer posted an assist, two shots on goal and seven hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

This was Greer's second point in eight appearances this postseason. The 28-year-old set up a Jonah Gadjovich tally in the second period. Greer has added 30 hits, six shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role when in the lineup. He can play a physical game, but don't expect much offense.