Aku Koskenvuo News: Signs with Vancouver

Koskenvuo signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Koskenvuo completed his junior year with Harvard University, going 8-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 20 games. The netminder was drafted 137th overall in the 2021 by the Canucks. The team did not announce if he would link up with AHL Abbotsford for the remainder of 2024-25, but it's safe to assume that the 22-year-old is at least a couple of years away from competing for NHL time.