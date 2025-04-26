Aleksander Barkov Injury: Could play Saturday

Barkov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday morning that Barkov "has to take warmups, He has to get through it. We think he's good." Barkov picked up the injury via a big hit from the Lightning's Brandon Hagel, which resulted in a five-minute major for interference and a one-game suspension in Game 3 on Saturday for Hagel. Should Barkov miss the afternoon tilt, look for Tomas Nosek to enter the lineup.