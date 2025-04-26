Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:19am

Barkov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday morning that Barkov "has to take warmups, He has to get through it. We think he's good." Barkov picked up the injury via a big hit from the Lightning's Brandon Hagel, which resulted in a five-minute major for interference and a one-game suspension in Game 3 on Saturday for Hagel. Should Barkov miss the afternoon tilt, look for Tomas Nosek to enter the lineup.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now