Aleksander Barkov Injury: Questionable ahead of Game 3

Barkov (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out for Game 3 against the Lightning on Saturday but also hasn't been given the all-clear, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov's absence would create a significant hole in the Panthers' lineup, especially considering he is riding a five-game point streak in which he generated one goal and six helpers, including a pair of power-play points. If Barkov does miss out Saturday, Sam Bennett would be the most logical choice to step into the first-line role.