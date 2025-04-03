Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov Injury: Unlikely to play this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Barkov (upper body) is doubtful to play this weekend, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Barkov is projected to miss the rest of the Panthers' road trip, which includes stops in Ottawa on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. The 29-year-old's injury is not considered serious, but the Panthers are taking a cautious approach with one of their most important players. Anton Lundell should continue to see top-six minutes until Barkov is deemed healthy enough to play.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now