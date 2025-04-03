Aleksander Barkov Injury: Unlikely to play this weekend

Barkov (upper body) is doubtful to play this weekend, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Barkov is projected to miss the rest of the Panthers' road trip, which includes stops in Ottawa on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. The 29-year-old's injury is not considered serious, but the Panthers are taking a cautious approach with one of their most important players. Anton Lundell should continue to see top-six minutes until Barkov is deemed healthy enough to play.