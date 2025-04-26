Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Barkov (undisclosed) will play in Game 3 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Barkov won't miss additional playing time after leaving Thursday's 2-0 win over the Lightning. He has collected three assists, four hits and three blocked shots through two outings this postseason. In Saturday's matchup, Barkov will skate on the top line and see action on the top power-play unit.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now