Aleksander Barkov News: Pots goal in Game 3 OT win

Barkov scored a goal, took four shots and recorded five hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barkov scored for a second straight game and has now found the back of the net in three of his previous four appearances. The 29-year-old star center has been a model of consistency for the Panthers in the current postseason run, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of his eight appearances while racking up seven points (three goals, four assists), 19 shots, 23 hits and eight blocked shots over that span.