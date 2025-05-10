Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Pots goal in Game 3 OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Barkov scored a goal, took four shots and recorded five hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Barkov scored for a second straight game and has now found the back of the net in three of his previous four appearances. The 29-year-old star center has been a model of consistency for the Panthers in the current postseason run, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of his eight appearances while racking up seven points (three goals, four assists), 19 shots, 23 hits and eight blocked shots over that span.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now