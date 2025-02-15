Aleksander Barkov News: Scores goal for Finns at 4 Nations

Barkov scored a goal for Finland on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Barkov tapped in the game-tying goal on a net-front battle in the second period. The Finnish captain played 19:50 and finished with two shots, two blocked shots and one hit. Barkov had been held off the scoresheet in Finland's first game, but he had come into the tourney on a six-game, 11-point streak (three goals, eight assists).