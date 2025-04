Contrary to an earlier report, Kolosov will defend the visiting crease in Buffalo on Thursday. per as.

It was earlier reported that Ivan Fedotov would start the season finale. Kolosov is 5-8-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 16 games this season. The Sabres are generating 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25, 10th in the NHL.