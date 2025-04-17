Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Poor outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Kolosov gave up four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Kolosov didn't show anything to leave a positive impression heading into the offseason. He ends the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-9-1 record, a 3.59 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 17 NHL appearances. Samuel Ersson took a step back and Ivan Fedotov wasn't much better than Kolosov, so the Flyers will certainly be taking a long look at goaltending in the offseason. All three netminders are under contract for 2025-26, but Kolosov is the only one who will be waivers exempt, though he has previously shown reluctance to play in the AHL.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now