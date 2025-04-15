Alex Bump News: Secures entry-level deal

Bump agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Bump's deal will kick in with the 2025-26 campaign, but the winger will link up with AHL Lehigh Valley on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this year. The 21-year-old Minnesota native will go pro after winning the national championship with Western Michigan this year, including racking up 23 goals and 24 helpers in 42 appearances.