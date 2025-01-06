Alex Chiasson News: Hanging up skates

Chiasson announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday.

Chiasson last played during the 2022-23 campaign when he logged just 20 NHL games for the Red Wings, generating six goals and three helpers. A product of Boston University, the 34-year-old winger was selected by Dallas with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and went on to play 651 NHL games, putting up 120 goals and 113 assists.