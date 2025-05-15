Alex Iafallo News: Dishes power-play assist

Iafallo logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

The helper was Iafallo's first point since the playoff opener April 19 versus the Blues. The 31-year-old winger has seen the occasional promotion to a top-six role, but he most frequently works on the fourth line, which explains his limited offense. He's at two points, 16 shots on net, 42 hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 12 playoff games.