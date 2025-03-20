Alex Iafallo News: Produces assist in overtime win

Iafallo logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Iafallo has been steady lately with three goals and two helpers over his last 11 contests. The 31-year-old helped out on Brandon Tanev's tally in the third period to give the Jets their first lead of the contest. Iafallo is up to 24 points, 86 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-17 rating across 70 appearances. He's filled his role as a fourth-line depth scorer well throughout the campaign.