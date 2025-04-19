Fantasy Hockey
Alex Iafallo headshot

Alex Iafallo News: Tallies in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Iafallo scored a goal on three shots, added 10 PIM, levied five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Iafallo's tally tied the score at 3-3 midway through the third period. The 31-year-old winger signed a three-year, $11 million extension with the Jets on the eve of their regular-season finale, cementing his status as a valuable and versatile forward in their lineup. He'll stay on the top line at least until Gabriel Vilardi (upper body) is ready to return. In that role, Iafallo has racked up five goals and three assists over the last 12 contests.

Alex Iafallo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
