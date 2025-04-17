Alex Nedeljkovic News: Gets win in season finale
Nedeljkovic stopped 18 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Nedeljkovic ended the season with a win against a 13-forward, five-defensemen lineup. The 29-year-old goalie had some highlights this season, including a goalie goal in January, but his overall body of work was unimpressive. In 38 games, he produced a 14-15-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 38 appearances. He's under contract for 2025-26, but given both his struggles and Tristan Jarry's flaws, the Penguins could be looking for an upgrade in goal over the summer.
