Alex Nedeljkovic News: Keeps it close in loss

Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

This was Nedeljkovic's first start since March 21, though he made two relief appearances over the six games in between starts. The 29-year-old played fairly well, but the Blackhawks got a shorthanded goal from Frank Nazar and a breakaway tally by Ilya Mikheyev to send Nedeljkovic to the loss. The 29-year-old is now at a 13-15-5 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 37 appearances. Tristan Jarry could be back between the pipes for the rematch against the Blackhawks in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.