Alex Nedeljkovic News: Makes 44 saves in win

Nedeljkovic stopped 44 of 47 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Even in the second half of their back-to-back, the Blue Jackets found plenty of chances, but they couldn't keep pace with the Penguins' suddenly surging offense. Nedeljkovic did enough to get the job done, with the 44 saves marking a season high for the Ohio native. He's also undefeated in three outings where he's faced more than 40 shots this season. Overall, Nedeljkovic is up to 13-14-5 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 34 outings. The Penguins have rolled with Tristan Jarry lately, but he and Nedeljkovic are both likely to struggle if they start either Sunday versus the Panthers or Tuesday versus the Lightning.