Alex Newhook News: Pots two points in Game 3

Newhook recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Newhook didn't record points in the first two games of the series, but the playmaker contributed directly to two of the team's six goals in this blowout win. He only recorded 26 points in the regular season, tallying 15 goals and 11 assists across 82 contests, so while he posted a solid stat line in this matchup, he shouldn't operate as one of the Canadiens' go-to offensive weapons throughout the series.