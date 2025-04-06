Alex Ovechkin News: Sets record with 895th career goal

Ovechkin set the NHL regular-season record for the most goals in a career with his 895th tally in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Ovechkin now stands alone at the summit of all goal scorers in NHL history. The record-breaking moment came at 7:26 of the second period, when he corralled a pass from Tom Wilson on the power play, firing home a goal from his office at the left face-off circle -- his first against Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin -- to break the tie with Wayne Gretzky atop the goals leaderboard. The game then paused to acknowledge the record, which belongs to Ovechkin after being in Gretzky's possession for over 31 years. Ovechkin has compiled a stellar total of 42 goals, 69 points (20 on the power play) and 225 shots on net through 61 appearances in his history-making 2024-25 campaign, with this record being the biggest of all the ones he's collected so far.