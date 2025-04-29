Fantasy Hockey
Alex Petrovic News: Gathers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Petrovic logged an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Petrovic has a helper, four shots on net, six hits and eight blocked shots over five playoff contests. He's done fine as a third-pairing defenseman alongside Lian Bichsel -- the two have played together at AHL Texas. Still, Petrovic or Bichsel will likely be the one to cede a spot in the lineup when Miro Heiskanen (knee) is ready to return.

