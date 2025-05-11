Alex Petrovic News: Scores second career playoff goal

Petrovic found the back of the net on his only shot, threw two hits and went plus-1 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Petrovic's marker was subjected to a lengthy review to determine if he distinctly kicked the puck into the net, but the goal was ultimately upheld. This was Petrovic's first playoff tally since 2015-16 when he was with the Panthers. The right-shot blueliner appeared in just five regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's already doubled that total in the postseason. He's been steady on the third pairing, chipping in a goal, an assist, six shots on net, 22 hits and 10 blocked shots while receiving 13:55 of ice time. If Petrovic continues to hold his own on the blue line, he could earn himself a full-time role in the regular season in 2025-26.