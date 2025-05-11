Fantasy Hockey
Alex Petrovic headshot

Alex Petrovic News: Scores second career playoff goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Petrovic found the back of the net on his only shot, threw two hits and went plus-1 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Petrovic's marker was subjected to a lengthy review to determine if he distinctly kicked the puck into the net, but the goal was ultimately upheld. This was Petrovic's first playoff tally since 2015-16 when he was with the Panthers. The right-shot blueliner appeared in just five regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's already doubled that total in the postseason. He's been steady on the third pairing, chipping in a goal, an assist, six shots on net, 22 hits and 10 blocked shots while receiving 13:55 of ice time. If Petrovic continues to hold his own on the blue line, he could earn himself a full-time role in the regular season in 2025-26.

