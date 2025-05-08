Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Considered game-time decision

Pietrangelo (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 2 against Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said afterward that Pietrangelo has a chance to play in Game 2. However, the Golden Knights will monitor Pietrangelo in the hours leading up to puck drop before determining his status. Over his six appearances in the team's first-round series against the Wild, he logged a goal, two assists, 15 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating while averaging 22:30 of ice time.