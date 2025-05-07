Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Labeled day-to-day
Pietrangelo (illness) is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 2 versus the Oilers on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pietrangelo was sidelined for Game 1 against Edmonton due to an illness and remains in doubt ahead of Game 2. In his last seven outings, the 35-year-old blueliner has notched one goal, two assists and nine shots while averaging 22:28 of ice time. If Pietrangelo returns Thursday, Kaedan Korczak will likely return to his spot in the press box.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now