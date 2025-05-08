Alex Pietrangelo News: Two points in return

Pietrangelo scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Pietrangelo's third-period tally forced overtime, but the Golden Knights weren't able to complete the comeback. He missed the opening game of the second round due to an illness, but he's apparently fine now after logging 25:38 of ice time Thursday. The defenseman has five points, 11 shots on net, six hits, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over seven playoff outings.