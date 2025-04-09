Alexandar Georgiev News: Can't handle Wild's returning stars

Georgiev stopped 36 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Wild.

Georgiev gave up a combined six goals to players returning from injury -- four to Joel Eriksson Ek and two to Kirill Kaprizov. Among the many lowlights of Georgiev's season, this was one of the worst, as he wasted the Sharks' three-goal comeback in the third period that forced overtime. He's 0-2-2 with 21 goals allowed over his last four contests, dropping to 15-25-3 on the year. Georgiev has also posted horrendous ratios with a 3.79 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 47 appearances. The Sharks' road trip continues in Edmonton on Friday, but Georgiev should not be a goalie any fantasy manager is relying on at this time of the season.