Alexandar Georgiev News: Expected to face former team

Georgiev is set to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev has won his past two starts while stopping 45 of 49 shots (.918 save percentage). However, it'll be tough to extend that streak against the 36-24-2 Avalanche, who rank eighth in goals per game with 3.24. Georgiev is 12-19-1 with a 3.54 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 36 outings between the Avalanche and San Jose this season. The last time he faced his former team (Dec. 19), Georgiev allowed four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat.